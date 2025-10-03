9th France–Saint Lucia Joint Security Commission Meeting

The 9th Meeting of the Joint Security Commission between France and Saint Lucia was held in Castries from 30 September to 1 October 2025. On the Saint Lucia side, the session was chaired by the Prime Minister, the Honourable Philip J. Pierre, and co-chaired by the Attorney General, Honourable Leslie Mondesir. On the French side, the meeting was chaired by the Ambassador of France to Saint Lucia, H.E. Marie-Noëlle Duris, and co-chaired by the Prefect of Martinique, Mr. Étienne Desplanques.

This year’s session took place within the context of deepening bilateral ties, following Prime Minister Pierre’s working visit to Fort-de-France on 30 April 2025.

At the conclusion of the two-day discussion, both parties agreed to:

• deepen cooperation between security forces in the fight against drug trafficking through intelligence sharing and joint training initiatives. To support this, a Saint Lucian police officer will be assigned to the Consulate General of Saint Lucia in Fort-de-France in early 2026;

• combat cross-border crime more effectively by enhancing exchanges between judicial authorities, particularly in matters of extradition and the seizure of criminal assets;

• strengthen maritime security by coordinating the radar detection systems of both countries;

• enhance cooperation between the customs departments, particularly in the inspection of suspect vessels;

• fully implement the 2006 bilateral agreement on the readmission of persons in irregular situations, while taking humanitarian considerations into account, particularly for hospitalised patients.

Both French and Saint Lucian authorities welcomed the significant progress represented by the preliminary approval of a bilateral agreement on the pursuit of illicit drug trafficking by sea and air. Under this framework, enforcement ships and aircraft, with the authorisation of the other party, will be permitted to enter territorial seas, internal waters, and airspace to conduct surveillance or pursuit operations against suspect vessels and aircraft.

This agreement underscores the mutual trust and shared determination of both countries to confront drug and arms trafficking, threats that pose serious risks to the security and stability of their territories.