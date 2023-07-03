A Flash-flood, High-Wind & Small-Craft Advisory in effect for SVG

A tropical wave will continue to affect Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and its marine area into Tuesday 4th July 2023. A Flash-flood Advisory remains in effect for a low risk of flooding. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and land-slides, or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

From tonight, accompanying the tail end of a tropical wave will be an increase in winds speeds between 35 to 50 km/h (19 to 27 mph) with occasional gusts near showers which will result in a deterioration of sea conditions. These brisk wind speeds will generate easterly swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters (8 to 10 feet)

As a result, a High-Wind Advisory and Small-craft Advisory will be in effect for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and its coastal waters from today 6:00 p.m., Monday, 3rd

July, 2023 until 12:00 pm Tuesday 4th July, 2023.

A High-Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds of 47 to 61 km/h (29 to 38 mph), not associated with a tropical cyclone, are forecast to affect the land area. Residents are strongly urged to be vigilant against falling trees limbs, loose outdoor objects and disconnected over-head wires.

A Small-Craft Advisory is issued when sustained winds of 37 to 46 km/h (23 to 29 mph) and/or sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 meters (8 to 10 feet) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area. Large waves and dangerous rip-currents will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly on the northern and eastern coastlines. These conditions may become even more adverse at times of high tide. Therefore, only vessels capable of withstanding these swells should venture out. Sea-bathers are also advised to stay out of the water.

High-tide times are expected near 5:11 pm today and 6:05 pm tomorrow, Tuesday 4th July.

Source : Met Office