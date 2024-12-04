A Flight to Unity: Caribbean Airlines Introduces 4 Weekly Flights to Martinique

Caribbean Airlines Launches Service to Martinique

On December 03, Caribbean Airlines launched direct flights to the French Caribbean Island of Martinique, a significant step in the airline’s vision to connect the Caribbean seamlessly and sustainably.

Flights between Trinidad and Tobago and Martinique will operate four (4) times weekly—on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Two (2) of these flights will be nonstop, while the other two (2) will operate via Barbados, providing increased connectivity options for passengers across the region.

This long-awaited connection fulfils a critical need in regional travel, bridging a gap that has existed for years. The new service opens the door for travellers across the French, Spanish, Dutch, and English-speaking Caribbean to reconnect and explore the region creating opportunities for collaboration, cultural exchange, and economic growth.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, emphasized the importance of this new service: “We are thrilled to welcome Martinique to our expanding network and to say “welcome home” as we reconnect the Caribbean to Martinique. Our entry into the French Caribbean is pivotal to achieving our vision of connecting the region seamlessly and sustainably. Caribbean Airlines will be the nexus for tourism, culture, and trade, fostering greater collaboration and unity among the Caribbean islands. These flights are more than a route; they are a bridge and will add close to 300 seats per week to each market. And we look forward to the positive ripple effects they will create, for our people to experience the incredible diversity of cultures across our islands.”

Nathalie SEBASTIEN, CEO of Martinique Airport, was delighted to finally welcome Caribbean Airlines to the island, stating: “Welcome home, Caribbean Airlines … As we say here in Martinique – Nou kontan wé zot … I am delighted in more ways than one by this long-awaited achievement. With you Caribbean Airlines, we are finally restoring greater connectivity, cultural, sporting and family, with our Caribbean brothers and Sisters. You are truly in our DNA … We are part of the Caribbean …Welcome Home!”

Passengers flying to Martinique can look forward to experiencing the island’s renowned Creole culture, breathtaking landscapes, and hospitality. In turn, Martinique now has a reliable gateway to explore Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and the broader Caribbean, enriching regional relationships and experiences.

This new service positions Caribbean Airlines as a key enabler of sustainable connectivity. By bridging gaps in the regional travel network, the airline contributes to the development of inter-island tourism, facilitates cultural exchanges, and promotes trade while supporting the region’s broader sustainability goals.