A second simulated bird flu outbreak has been staged in Guyana

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) staged a second simulated outbreak of the High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (HPAI), or “bird flu,” on Wednesday at an Agriculture Extension Centre in Kuru Kururu.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) says that the three-day simulation exercise is meant to test how well Guyana is prepared to handle an outbreak of the “bird flu” or other diseases that can be spread from animals to humans.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that zoonotic diseases are caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi that can spread to humans and make them sick.

After the simulated outbreak is over, GLDA and its partners will figure out where they need to make changes to how they handle outbreaks of HPAI and other zoonotic diseases.

Dr. Randy Storm, who is the Senior Veterinary Officer at the GLDA, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the second simulated exercise went well.

“It was a good exercise, and we were able to figure out our strengths, weaknesses, and gaps, as well as how we can improve our collaboration, since many international organizations are pushing the One Health initiative,” said Dr. Storm.

Source : DPI