A win for SVG: Govt shelves controversial bill

Government 1: 1 Opposition?

“Democracy doesn’t work if we constantly demonise each other. For progress to happen, we have to listen to each other, see ourselves in each other, fight for our principles but also fight to find common ground, no matter how elusive that may seem.” – Barack Obama, 2016, Democratic National Convention.

The decision by Prime Minister Godwin Friday to shelve the debate and the passage of the proposed controversial constitutional amendment bill is a significant one for the nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and for democracy. It must be recognised and, in my opinion, applauded. This decision is a testament to the effective efforts of the Ralph Gonsalves-led opposition party, despite its hypocritical nature and position. As a young Vincentian, I consider this a positive development for both the opposition and the NDP government. However, what we have just witnessed, in my opinion, is a win for democracy and St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a whole.

In the ugly nature of political tribalism, both ULP and NDP supporters would attribute success in this situation to the respective party that they support. However, this situation, for a critical thinking Vincentian, would be viewed more profoundly as a win for our dying democracy and a nation that is divided along political lines. This decision has brought a refreshing change to Vincentian society and restored confidence in the possibility of a new government that will listen to the people’s concerns. This is a departure from the 25 years of governance under the Unity Labour Party, which was characterised by a lack of responsiveness and willingness to heed the cries, concerns, and demands of the people.

This is the first time in 25 years that Vincentians have witnessed a government that refuses to act decisively on controversial constitutional bills or those that infringe on citizens’ rights. This is a promising development that aligns with the NDP’s election campaign promise of a ‘dawn of a new SVG’.

However, if the flaws that led to the bill’s inclusion on the order paper are correct, the government must address these issues. As they revise the bill, they should ensure it offers greater clarity and confidence, reducing opposition from the opposition leader and the general public.

This government decision demonstrates fundamental good governance. Good governance involves fair, transparent, and accountable processes through which public or corporate institutions manage resources and affairs to meet stakeholders’ needs. Such principles were lacking during the previous 25 years of leadership under the now-opposition leader. However, the NDP government is now demonstrating a difference in governance.

If the NDP government continues to listen to its citizens, it will add value to its tenure and enable the party to build a sustainable and better future. Therefore, Prime Minister Friday and his cabinet must work with these governance ideals in mind.

Vincentians voted last election for transparency and accountability. They have employed the NDP to ensure that laws are passed that seek the best outcome and interests of all citizens and not just themselves.

Conversely, the opposition leader deserves credit for breaking the news of the tabled controversial constitutional amendment before the government. It is commendable that the opposition party can create breaking news before the government. The government continues to react to opposition demands rather than being proactive and leading in communicating with the public.

While the Ralph Gonsalves-led opposition is hypocritical in its approach to issues from the NDP government, it is welcoming that it effectively carries out the main functions of an opposition party. This is essential for ensuring that the will of the people is given priority.

Optimistically, with the opposition party holding the NDP government to account, scrutinising legislation and presenting itself as a credible alternative, this sets the nation up for a well-defined political future. This creates the balance that is essential for a functioning and healthy democracy, ensuring the government is kept in check by the opposition.

Vincentians, to paraphrase Barack Obama’s quote in my opening statement, be reminded that our democracy will continue to fail when we constantly vilify each other. To progress, we must listen, see ourselves in each other, fight for our principles, and strive for common ground, even if it seems difficult.

My hope is that this is not a one-off and that the people of SVG will appreciate the level of governance and opposition currently being witnessed in our small island nation.