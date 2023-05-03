A2 Taekwondo Academy holds inaugural competition at Villa

Taekwondo is a sport that is alive and well in SVG.

The A2 Taekwondo Academy presented its inaugural Taekwondo Competition at the SVG Community College Auditorium in Villa on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The competition had 25 athletes ranging in age from 5 to 19 competing in two categories: Poomsae (Patterns) and Kyrugi (Sparring/Fighting).

Both parents and contestants were pleased about the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and talents. When interviewed, Mr. Alexander, or Coach Alex, a 3rd Degree Black Belt and Taekwondo Coach, expressed his joy in both the athletes’ turnout and performances.

He was particularly thrilled with the encouragement he received from parents and taekwondo fans. “A village raises a child, and a village came to see the children.”

He also thanked Facey Trading SVG, which funded the Easter Taekwondo Camp, and Coreas Distribution LTD, which supported the Taekwondo Competition. The following are the event medal listings: