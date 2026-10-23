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AA flight to Guyana return to Miami after passenger threatens crew

Times Staff
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An American Airlines flight bound for Guyana was forced to divert and return to Miami International Airport (MIA) shortly after takeoff following an in-flight disturbance in which a passenger verbally threatened cabin crew members.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft was making its initial ascent when a passenger rushed the flight attendants located at the rear of the cabin. The plane diverted minutes into the flight, executing a figure-eight maneuver over the area before landing safely back at MIA.

According to air traffic control audio, the passenger approached the crew in a “very threatening manner”. Transmissions revealed the passenger told a flight attendant, “I will take care of you when we land in Guyana”.

Air traffic control noted that the cabin crew was left visibly shaken by the encounter as the pilot made the decision to return to the airport.

Deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the gate upon the aircraft’s arrival to investigate reports of an alleged assault.

Following an on-scene review, investigators determined the incident was a verbal dispute between the passenger and a flight attendant rather than a physical assault. The passenger disembarked the aircraft without further incident and was scheduled to be rebooked on a separate flight the following day.

After an approximate five-hour delay, the flight departed MIA with the remaining passengers to complete its journey to Guyana.

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ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.

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