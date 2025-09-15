Aaron Silk issues call to action with his new single

For the period 2020 – 2024, roughly 168 Jamaican children were murdered while from 2019 – 2023, 619 women were killed. Statistics from 2023 show that over 80% of Jamaica’s murder victims were men.

For singer, Aaron Silk, enough is enough and his new song and video, Painful Birth, signals his call to action for all Jamaicans to take a stand against violence.

“Painful Birth for me is more than just an ordinary song—it’s a tribute, a protest, and a prayer. It struck a chord deep inside me and I knew I had to liberate it to serve its purpose,” said Silk.

The just released single was written by Michael Orrett and produced by Tru-Frequency Music based in Canada. A very poignant song, it gives a heartfelt lament echoing the grief, resilience, and hope of mothers who have lost their children to the harsh realities of life – especially in inner-city communities. Through vivid imagery, spiritual references, and emotional rawness, the lyrics convey a deep sense of sorrow, questioning, and ultimately, strength.

“I wrote the song, but Aaron owned it. He made it his and delivered an exceptional rendition with his captivating voice,” said Orrett explaining that for him, it was a modern-day ballad of resistance and remembrance, giving voice to the voiceless and offering solace to grieving hearts.

The song has been released on all major platforms such as Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal, Pandora, Boomplay, Amazon music, the itunes Store, Spotify etc. The accompanying music video, which was set in Jamaica, features noted Jamaican Actress Audrey Reid as the grieving mother and several other local talents. It was shot by Fareye Productions and is slated for release on September 18, 2025.

“This one hit deep. We want to call on everyone, man, woman, boy, politicians, churches, all of us to come forward and take action to stop violence. In the video, the mother transformed her pain into purpose and made sure that her son’s death was not in vain. We want to ensure that other mothers do not have to go through her experience, and our sons and daughters do not die before fulfilling their dreams and mission,” said Silk.