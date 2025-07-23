Alana James, the cousin of Percy James Mctair, is requesting urgent assistance from the Vincentian public in bringing attention to the heartbreaking and concerning situation of Percy James Mctair.

Percy was born in Saint Vincent and migrated to the United States, where he lived independently for over 40 years. During his time here, he was involved in several serious accidents and received settlement funds totalling over half a million dollars.

James alleges that Percy selflessly used his financial resources to support his daughter and granddaughter.

“In the final years of his stay in the U.S., he resided with his daughter and entrusted her with the remainder of his finances,” James said.

Alana claimed that despite knowing his ongoing immigration and health challenges, Percy’s daughter allegedly arranged for him to be sent back to Saint Vincent.

“His extended family was not made aware of this plan until he had already arrived on the island. Upon his return, we learnt that his daughter had arranged for him to stay with a stranger who ultimately cut off all communication with Percy’s family in the U.S. After a few months, he was reportedly dropped off at a hospital and then later at the Kingstown police station.”

James said she came across a public service announcement about Percy on the official Facebook page of the Saint Vincent police.

“I immediately contacted the precinct but was informed that he is no longer in their custody. Since then, we have had no contact with him and are deeply worried about his well-being.”

“Percy’s family—all of whom are located in New York—are devastated and desperately seeking any help to”:

1. Locate Percy and ensure he is safe.

2. Arrange proper medical care and stable housing in Saint Vincent or, ideally,

3. Secure his return to the United States so he can be reunited with his loved ones and receive the care he needs.”

James said they are also willing to pay a monthly fee to any verified and compassionate individual or facility in Saint Vincent who may be able to provide him with a safe, loving home.