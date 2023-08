The Accreditation Unit has relocated to the ground level of the CELAC Secretariat in Frenches, in the vicinity of the Ever Ready Funeral Home.

This Unit is now part of the Department of Postsecondary and Higher Education, and its office hours have not changed from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

During regular office hours, call 784-456-1111 ext. 5046 for questions or help. The staff is excited to serve you at its new location.

Source : Education Unit