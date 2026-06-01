Achievers Toastmasters Club Celebrates 20 Years of Legacy

The Achievers Toastmasters Club recently marked two decades of fostering communication, leadership, and personal growth with its Annual Awards Ceremony, hosted at the Paradise Beach Hotel.

Operating under the theme “Celebrating 20 Years Strong: Voices, Leadership and Legacy,” the gala honored members who served with distinction during the 2024–2025 Toastmasters year. The event was led by Master of Ceremonies St Clair Stapleton, DTM, with opening welcome remarks from Club President Sharlene Charle. Immediate Past President and the event’s lead planner, Dr. Rhealyn Burke, also shared brief remarks with the attendees.

A major highlight of the evening was the recognition of the club’s rich history and its foundational members. Special honors were bestowed upon charter members, notably Dr. Francesca Burnham-Onu, DTM, who remains an active participant in the club today. In a touching tribute, the club also recognized one of its longest-standing members, Barbara Soso. Although illness prevented Soso from attending the ceremony, organizers made a special visit to her residence prior to the event to present her with an award honoring her as a stalwart member.

Throughout the night, several prestigious awards were handed out to celebrate member achievements, including:

Level Completion Awards

The Most Invited Guest Award

Best Tech Support Award

Most Supportive Award

Most Determined Award

Most Enthusiastic Award

Most Outstanding Member Award

The prestigious Triple Crown Award

The evening’s program was interspersed with captivating entertainment. Guests enjoyed a dance performance by Phileen Cambridge and two musical renditions by Gary Miller. Additionally, long-standing member Keisha Johnson delivered a highly praised speech titled “My Love,” which resonated warmly with the audience.

The event’s success was heavily supported by local businesses. The club extended its sincere gratitude to a roster of sponsors, including The National Lotteries Authority, Mustique Company Ltd., General Employees Cooperative Credit Union Ltd. (GECCU), SVG Teachers Cooperative Credit Union Ltd. (SVGTCCU), Coreas Pharmacies Ltd., and Randy’s Supermarket Ltd..

The official proceedings concluded with a vote of thanks from Sheryl Matthews, who expressed deep appreciation to the sponsors, members, guests, and organizers. Attendees were then treated to commemorative gifts and small tokens before enjoying a buffet dinner.

The 20th-anniversary celebration was hailed as a fitting tribute to the club’s enduring impact, highlighting not only its members’ achievements but also the spirit of fellowship and legacy that has defined the Achievers Toastmasters Club for the past two decades.