Ackeem shows class in Series against Sri Lanka emerging players

Ackeem Auguste, one of the West Indies’ young exciting batsmen, have again shown his class in the just concluded West Indies Academy versus the touring Sri Lanka’s Emerging Players in two 4-day unofficial Test matches, and three 50-over matches which were played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, and the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground. The matches were played June 07 – 10, June 14 – 17, and on June 21, 24, 26, 2025.

The 22-year-old stylish Saint Lucian left-handed opening batsman scored 296 runs, the most runs by any batsman from the two competing teams, with another West Indian Rivaldo Clarke second with 260, and Sri Lanka’s Emerging Player MKST de Livera third with 201. Auguste also hit the most sixes – 9, and had the best score 82 by a West Indies Academy player.

In the First Class category, Auguste hit the most sixes – 6, and was second with 173 runs, behind MKST de Livera who topped the First Class batting with 201 runs. Auguste was fourth in the List ‘A’ One Day Series with 123 runs, and had the most sixes – 3.

Ramesh Subasinghe, head coach at the West Indies Academy who has been working with Ackeem for some time, sees improvements in the young player. “Ackeem Auguste has been working hard, building his understanding around the role and developing his skills as an opener. I believe he has not quite mastered that role just yet, but he’s got the skills to be a very successful opener also. Ackeem has the ability to bat anywhere in the order to help the team.”

In his review of Ackeem’s performance in the two four-day Unofficial Test matches, and the three 50-over matches, Subasinghe stated: “I’m pleased with the performances he’s made in this series, showing maturity and growth as a player. However, the next stage of his development is about understanding the tempo, recognizing moments in the game, and converting those 50’s into hundreds — which will help the team immensely.”