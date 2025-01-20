ACT Leads Urgent Call for Cruise Berthing at Heated West Bay Town Hall

The contentious debate over the future of cruise tourism in the Cayman Islands took center stage on Tuesday night at The Association of Cruise Tourism’s (ACT) Town Hall Meeting at John Cumber Primary School Hall in West Bay, where the trade association and key industry officials presented urgent appeals for cruise berthing facilities amid rapidly declining passenger numbers.

Ellio Solomon, Executive Program Manager of ACT, delivered a fiery keynote, warning that the Cayman Islands is at risk of following the fate of once-thriving businesses such as Blockbuster, which failed to adapt to changing market realities. He emphasized that resistance to cruise piers could lead to a devastating collapse of the industry and the loss of thousands of jobs.

“The numbers are dwindling,” Solomon said. “Cayman used to be in the top five destinations. Now we are down to 18. There are 3,000 families who depend on cruise tourism … and if we fail to look out and be our brothers’ keeper and let the cruise industry fail, we are going to have major problems.”

Solomon also presented video footage illustrating the challenges faced by cruise passengers in the Cayman Islands, highlighting long wait times and safety concerns, including a concerning clip of an elderly passenger boarding a tender in rough seas.

Joseph “Joey” Woods, former Acting Director of the Port Authority, reported that in 2023, cruise arrivals in the Cayman Islands were down by more than 650,000 passengers compared to 2018. By 2024, that gap widened to more than 838,000 fewer passengers than in 2018. At this rate, many operators will be heading to the docks only to leave empty-handed. “We have to have a proper cruise berthing facility if this country and the people who depend on it are going to succeed. Simple as that,” he declared.

Bryan: “We Are Running Out of Time”

Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism Kenneth Bryan reinforced the urgent need for action and shared a video clip of an interview with a Carnival Corporation executive who confirmed that newer, larger ships will bypass Cayman due to a lack of berthing infrastructure. “This not a joke, this not a game. Your lives depend on it,” Bryan told the audience, urging residents to demand accountability from their MPs ahead of the general election on April 30, 2025.

Bush: “We’ve Wasted Enough Time”

Former Premier and veteran legislator McKeeva Bush took the floor with a passionate plea, stressing the economic necessity of cruise ship berthing. He criticized opposition voices that have stalled progress for years and called for an end to wasted time and political inaction. “Our people are hurting,” Bush said, adding that Caymanians must stop bashing investors who are interested in uplifting the society.

Public Reactions and Growing Frustration

The Town Hall Meeting, attended by industry stakeholders, business owners, and concerned citizens, also heard testimony from tour operators who described worsening conditions at the port, including chaotic passenger disembarkation, declining tour bookings, and logistical nightmares on high-traffic days.

One attendee, a local tour operator, issued a challenge to politicians, inviting them to come to the dock on a busy cruise day. “It’s a mess … action speaks louder than words.”

Other speakers, such as local attorney Kattina Anglin, urged residents not to be swayed by misinformation and to educate themselves on the issue. “We all have that obligation to ourselves, to our families, to future generations to do all that we can do to uncover the truth … and to the politicians in the room and watching wherever, we are going to build this port … get to the table!”

Next Steps and Political Uncertainty

Despite the strong arguments made in favor of cruise ship berthing, the future remains uncertain. The government’s ability to move forward hinges on the opposition’s cooperation in approving the referendum, a prospect that remains in doubt given the current political landscape.

Solomon urged attendees to continue pushing for change: “Our story began with a ship,” he said. “Let’s fight hard to make sure that our story does not end with one.”

The next Town Hall Meeting is slated for Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at William Allen McLaughlin Civic Centre in East End.