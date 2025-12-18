Winter is one of the most difficult seasons for animals living around us. As temperatures drop, street dogs, cats, birds, and even cattle face increased risks due to cold weather, lack of food and water, unsafe shelter, and delayed human support. Much of this suffering remains unnoticed—and preventable—simply because help does not arrive in time.

To respond to this reality, Animal Welfare Volunteers Baghpat, along with the Climate Cardinals UYC India Chapter, has launched the #ActForPaws Global Responsible Citizen Winter Challenge 2025–26. This initiative invites citizens across the world to take simple, humane, and responsible action to protect animals during winter and become part of a growing movement for compassion, responsibility, and coexistence.

About the Organization

Animal Welfare Volunteers, Baghpat is a youth-led animal welfare initiative supported by the Baghpat District Administration. The organization works at the community level to promote animal protection, rescue, responsible caregiving, and peaceful human–animal coexistence. The challenge is supported by the Climate Cardinals India Chapter, led by Udaan Youth Club (UYC), Baghpat, a youth-driven platform focused on climate awareness, civic responsibility, and community action. Together, these organizations work to reinforce the idea that animal welfare is not optional—it is a shared civic duty.

About the #ActForPaws Winter Challenge

The #ActForPaws Global Responsible Citizen Winter Challenge 2025–26 is a public action initiative that asks citizens to pause, observe, and respond to a seasonal issue that is often overlooked: animals suffer more during winter, and much of this suffering can be reduced through timely human action.

Rather than large-scale interventions, the challenge focuses on everyday responsibility. Participants are encouraged to notice animals in their surroundings, identify a genuine winter-related problem, and take a safe, legal, and humane step to address it. This may include providing warmth, food, clean water, protecting resting spaces, or ensuring medical help for injured animals by connecting them with veterinarians or local rescue volunteers.

At its core, the initiative invites people to do their bit for nature by taking a clear moral stand for voiceless animals. It turns compassion into action and responsibility into practice—strengthening coexistence during the most difficult months of the year.

What Makes the #ActForPaws Winter Challenge Different?

Focuses on prevention rather than reaction

Encourages legal, safe, and responsible actions aligned with civic norms

aligned with civic norms Open to all age groups and professions

Emphasizes documentation and visibility to inspire others

to inspire others Supported by youth-led organizations working with district administration

The challenge is designed to be simple, scalable, and replicable, allowing communities anywhere to adopt responsible practices for animal welfare during winter.

Who Can Participate?

The challenge is open to everyone worldwide.

You can participate if you are:

A student or young individual

A family or part of a housing society

A professional, shopkeeper, or employee

A school, college, or institution

Any concerned and responsible citizen

No prior experience is required. The only requirement is the willingness to take safe, legal, and humane action.

What Actions Can Participants Take?

Participants may choose any responsible action that supports animals during winter, such as:

Providing bedding, blankets, or shelters

Arranging food and clean drinking water

Placing bird feeders or water bowls

Protecting safe resting areas from disturbance

Preventing cruelty or reporting abuse

Helping injured animals by contacting veterinarians or rescue volunteers

All actions must be humane, safe, and respectful to both animals and the community.

How to Participate