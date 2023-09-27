Action Bequia donate fans to Port Elizabeth Police Station

The police officers stationed at Port Elizabeth Police Station are the beneficiaries of six (6) standing fans.

The fans were donated by the group “Action Bequia” on September 26, 2023.

The presentation was made by Mrs.Lucille Cozier, chairperson of the group.

Sgt. Kasey Morris, the non-commissioned officer in charge of the station, received the fans and expressed thanks on behalf of the Commissioner of Police and the officer in charge of the Grenadines Division.

Action Bequia is a non-profit organization on the island of Bequia.

Source : RSVGPF