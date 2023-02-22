Actor Damson Idris considers moving to Trinidad

UK-born actor Damson Idris has fallen head-over-heels for Trinidad, revealing to his social media followers that he would consider moving to the Caribbean island.

The Snowfall actor, 31, shared to his Instagram Stories Sunday night a clip presumably taken earlier in the day, where he praised the country currently holding their annual Carnival.

“Absolutely love it here,” he begins in the clip, where he’s seen walking outside in a black-and-white stripped shirt. “Need a Trini realtor, about to buy a crib here.”

He did add, however, that the mosquitoes have been a bit bothersome, but aside from that, “positive vibes,” he exclaimed with is arms outstretched.

While Idris didn’t state his reason for being in the beautiful country, he later shared footage from the stage of a massive concert preceding Carnival, which began Monday (Feb. 20) and concludes Tuesday night.

Idris and girlfriend Lori Harvey recently made headlines while walking the red carpet for the Season 6 premiere of Snowfall, with several critics believing the couple lack chemistry due to them keeping their distance while in front of the camera.