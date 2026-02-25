Admiral Ferries Ltd Ceases All Ferry Operations

Admiral Ferries Ltd. hereby formally announces the cessation of all ferry operations, effective 25 February 2026. This definitive decision delineates the conclusion of all maritime activities, as all scheduled services are discontinued as of the specified date.

This announcement represents the final chapter in the company’s operational history, marking a decisive end to its years of service as an inter-island ferry.

Admiral Ferries Ltd. extends a formal tribute and sincere gratitude to our valued passengers, partners, staff, and the communities we have proudly served.

Stakeholders with outstanding business matters, inquiries, or correspondence are requested to utilize the following official contact channels to ensure matters are handled with the necessary oversight:

• Email: [email protected]

• Office: 1-784-4583348

• WhatsApp: 1-784-534-7707