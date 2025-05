The remains of Adriana Younge have been flown to the US for a second autopsy to be completed at the family’s request.

The 11 year old was found dead in a pool at the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen on the 24th April, one day after she was reported missing at the same hotel.

A post mortem examination conducted locally by three foreign pathologists concluded that the child died by drowning.

However, several questions about the child’s death remained, resulting in her family seeking a second opinion.