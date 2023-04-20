Adult Games among new initiatives for Vincy Mas 2023 launch

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) will be launching Vincymas 2023 on Saturday 06th May at the Victoria Park.

This year the launch will take on a new format with a family fun day beginning at 10.00 am. The attractions for the children will include Bouncing Castles, Go Carts along with face painting, mascots and much more. There will also be an area designated for adult games such as dominoes, draughts and a pool table will be positioned for the day.

Alongside DJ’s, several steel orchestras, J’ouvert presentations and more will be staged during the day’s event. A food court and bars allocated to the components of carnival will be in operation throughout.

Following the day’s activities, which are scheduled to end at 6.00 pm, the venue will be transformed to accommodate the euphoric carnival atmosphere which will engulf the arena for the night’s activities. Commencing immediately after the family fun day, the party and revelry of the carnival launch will commence.

There will be appearances by mas’ bands as they present sections and individuals displaying their 2023 Vincymas productions. There will also be various artistes performing their 2023 releases, many of which are already dominating the airwaves. Musical accompaniment for these artistes will be provided by the Hi Profile Band. Private promoters will be invited to do promotions for their upcoming events, during the day or night as per their choice.

Vincymas caravans with whistle stops along the way will also be a part of the launch activities. One caravan, sponsored by Xtreme FM will be leaving from Georgetown while another sponsored by NBC Radio and VC3 will leaving from Barrouallie. Both caravans are expected to depart at 11.00 am, making stops along their route culminating their activities outside Victoria Park during the afternoon.