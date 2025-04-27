Adventist Brand Loma Linda Foods Files for Bankruptcy

Atlantic Natural Foods has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. The company produces six plant-based retail brands: Loma Linda, Chik’n, Tuno, neat, Kaffree Roma, and Modern Menu. Established in 1890 by John Harvey Kellogg, Loma Linda is particularly known for its long-standing legacy in vegetarian meat substitutes, making it popular among Adventist communities.

On April 7, the brand initiated bankruptcy protection proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Reports indicate that Atlantic Natural Foods has assets valued between $10 million and $50 million, with liabilities ranging from $1 million to $10 million. The company also has 100 to 199 creditors and has five months to reorganize its business.

While a specific reason for the bankruptcy filing was not disclosed, it follows Atlantic Natural Foods’ decision to withdraw from an acquisition deal with Above Food that was initially announced in 2021. The two companies have agreed to maintain their ties despite this change.

Atlantic Natural Foods is among many food companies that have filed for bankruptcy recently, particularly in the plant-based meat sector. Concerns have been raised about the processed nature of these products, the ethics of their production, and the overall rise in food costs.

Loma Linda meat substitutes have been staples in Adventist kitchens since the movement’s inception, designed to assist former meat eaters in transitioning to a vegetarian diet. The potential loss of Loma Linda foods represents more than just the loss of a product; for many, it signifies a loss to Adventist culture as well.