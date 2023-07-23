Adventists answer call to assist at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados

Adventists Answer Call to Assist at Largest Hospital in Barbados

Seventh-day Adventists responded to an urgent call from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados, for volunteers to aid its caretakers. Through its clinical nutrition services, the 600-bed hospital, the southern island’s largest general hospital, requested a volunteer mealtime assistance program to reduce food waste and ensure patients receive the nutrition they need during recovery.

Kerri Ann Best, a dietician in clinical nutrition services at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and member of the Way to Calvary Seventh-day Adventist Church, said the program is vital because it allows nurses to focus on their specialized jobs. Best said the scheme will reduce wastage because patients will have assigned helpers.

Dayle Haynes, community services director for the East Caribbean Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, said 29 persons from multiple Bridgetown Adventist congregations swiftly volunteered. Haynes said nine volunteers completed the training program and are helping at the hospital. 20 youths and young adults are training. He said volunteers learn bedside care and how to feed patients.

Haynes, who participated in lunchtime assistance program training, stated, “We are very thankful to have partnered with the hospital to assist so many in vulnerable and needy circumstances. We’re glad to help as a church.”

Haynes said the Adventist Church’s response shows solidarity with hospitals, healthcare staff, and the community.

Haynes said government leaders indicated that limited health system staff necessitates patient feeding help. “We understand that this support is the proverbial drop in the bucket in light of the enormity of the situation, but it’s a pivotal thing that is a delight for us at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.”

Haynes said the church had never done such a ministry. Since the volunteer lunch help program runs every day, volunteers will work schedules.

After the COVID-19 epidemic, the hospital relaunched the program in May.

Haynes said answering the request was a chance to connect and give back.

Judy Bourne, from Amazing Grace Seventh-day Adventist Church in Bridgetown, said she enjoys helping people. Her church’s community services director was active in the meals on wheels program before the pandemic. Her church began making food boxes for the underprivileged. “When my cousin was in the hospital during COVID, she had challenges, so this [Bedside Ministry] is another opportunity to help others.” Bourne said five church members are interested in the hospital program.

Anthony Hall, head of the East Caribbean Conference, which administers the church in Barbados and Dominica, commended Christians who helped others. We’re proud of members who live out Christian values. Hall thanked you for filling a need.

“The Adventist Church has been partnering with the community in the East Caribbean Conference on numerous projects and initiatives, including promoting a healthy lifestyle to benefit the population in general, but this was an opportunity to reach people in need,” Hall added. It shows the transformative potential of community involvement and the significant impact that can be made when hearts and hands join.

Best said people can pray with patients through the volunteer program.

Haynes said teens and young adults will be trained next. Volunteers can get community service credit through the program.

Haynes remarked, “We reflect who God is, serving and offering the best for His children.” “Their warm smiles, gentle words of encouragement, and attentive care created a nurturing environment that enhances the healing process for those in need.”

Source : Adventist Review