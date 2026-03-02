Advisory Issued for Vincentians in the Middle East

An official security advisory has been issued by the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines regarding escalating instability in the Middle East.

It highlights that national authorities are monitoring active military operations that commenced in late February 2026.

Citizens currently located in the affected area are urged to exercise extreme caution, remain vigilant of their surroundings, and minimize all non-essential movement.

Furthermore, the ministry suggests that individuals intending to visit the region should reevaluate their travel arrangements immediately.

For those requiring direct support, the notice provides specific contact details to reach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government expresses its desire for a swift diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict.