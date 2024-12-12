Advocates Condemn Trump’s Plans to Target Immigrants at Schools, Hospitals

Immigration advocates in New York are outraged and alarmed by the incoming Donald Trump administration’s plans to revoke a federal policy that prohibits ICE agents from arresting Caribbean and other immigrants at or near’sensitive locations’ like houses of worship, schools, and hospitals without supervisor approval.

Immigration experts predicted Wednesday that Trump may rescind this restriction on his first day in office, January 20, 2025, along with other immigration policy changes.

Cruelty, not public safety or security, is Trump’s objective’, Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), an umbrella policy and advocacy organisation representing over 200 immigrant and refugee rights groups in New York, told the Caribbean Media Corporation.

“By directing attacks on immigrants to sensitive locations like schools, churches, and hospitals, he shows a callous disregard for vulnerable children and the public safety of every New Yorker,” said Awawdeh, head of one of the largest and most varied newcomer groups in the

He said that this policy change may “chill immigrant families,” who may dread taking their children to school or using the services they are entitled to and need to be healthy.

Awawdeh said targeting immigrants for arrest and deportation is harmful and diverts resources from safety and well-being efforts. “New York must reject ICE’s cruel, politicised immigration agenda now.

He continued, “It’s more urgent than ever for New York to pass the New York For All Act to ensure that all residents can live without fear.” “We urge Governor (Kathy) Hochul and our state elected leaders to protect immigrant families and defend the values that make New York a beacon of hope and opportunity.”

Awawdeh said the New York for All Act would bar state and municipal officials from implementing federal immigration laws, funnelling people into ICE detention, and sharing sensitive information with ICE.

He stated the Act will also notify Caribbean and other immigrants in custody of their rights before ICE interviews.

According to Natalia Aristizabal, deputy director of Make the Road New York, an immigrant advocacy group with over 28,000 members, the incoming Trump administration’s Wednesday announcements are alarming but not surprising.

“We know that Trump and his allies intend to carry out devastating policies that will irreparably harm our communities, separate families, and traumatise people just trying to live their lives,” she added.

“That’s why it’s more important than ever for our local and state officials to step up and take real, concrete actions to protect our community, such as passing the New York for All Act, which will strengthen immigrant New Yorkers’ immigration enforcement protections,” she said.

“Everyone should be able to go to church and school without fearing that they will never see their loved ones again,” said Aristizabal, saying that Governor Hochul plans to reveal family-protecting laws in the coming weeks.

“We will hold her accountable to delivering for New York’s immigrant communities,” Aristizabal added. “Mayor (Eric) Adams should uphold New York City’s existing laws that protect immigrants and create additional protections instead of cosying up to the Trump administration and meeting with incoming Border Czar Tom Homan.”

Adams, who is facing bribery and fraud charges in a Biden administration corruption investigation, claimed he would work with Trump on deportation policy at a news conference earlier this month.

“Those who are here committing crimes, robberies, shooting at police officers, raping innocent people, have harmed our country,” Adams added. “I would love to sit down with the Border Czar [Tom Homan] and hear his thoughts on how we’ll address those who harm our citizens.”

Many migrants crossing the US-Mexico border and landing in New York are from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, say immigration activists.

Trump promised enormous deportations if reelected.