Aecon Group sponsors litter awareness activity for Rose Place children

Rose Place Eco-Warriors tackles litter reduction and environmental awareness at the neighborhood level.

Litter is an ongoing issue in the Kingstown area, and the problem increases during the rainy season when debris is washed downstream, clogging the gutters and drains.

The pollution affects the health of both the community (the rat population increases and clogged drains are a breeding ground for mosquitoes) and the marine environment (non-biodegradable items flow into the bay).

The neighborhood of Rose Place is adjacent to the Kingstown Port Modernization Project site, and residents are impacted by the changes to the area during and after construction.

Throughout August, Aecon Construction Group is sponsoring a litter reduction and environmental awareness activity for children and youth who live in the area.

Children between five and thirteen years old are meeting together weekly for activities including learning about the environment and hazards of pollution, a litter walk to clean up Lower Bay Street, upcycling water and soda bottles into useable new items, growing their own plants, and raising neighborhood awareness about the problem of littering with creative posters.

On Wednesday, August 23, we will be making a plastic bottle sculpture, and at the last meeting, on Wednesday, August 30, a speaker from the Fisheries Division will educate the children about a healthy marine environment.

These young environmentalists will hopefully lead the way in making Rose Place and all of St. Vincent and the Grenadines a cleaner and healthier place.