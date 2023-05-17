Aecon offering job opportunities on Kingstown Port Modernization Project

Employment opportunities new Kingstown Port Modernization Project

Vincentians who are interested in working on the Kingstown Modernization Project are urged to apply right away rather than waiting until certain project components have begun.

While speaking on WE FM’s Issue at Hand program, Project Manager Lenski Douglas mentioned that multiple positions are now open in several project sectors.

“Drivers, lab technicians, lab assistants, heavy-duty mechanics, and crane operators are needed by Aecon. Aecon is searching for these right away”.

According to Douglas, the project contains a dedicated hyperbaric room for the divers’ safety.

The project entails a significant expansion of St. Vincent’s primary port facilities, which includes building a new cargo port and improving the area’s roads.

The $620 million port modernization project follows the completion of the Argyle Airport in 2017. This is the second-largest capital project on the southern Caribbean island.

Aecon Group Inc. was awarded a US$170 million contract to build the modernized port.