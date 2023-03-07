Aecon & SVG Public Library to hold ‘Women In Construction’ seminar

Aecon Group and the National Public Library will host a “MEET THE PROFESSIONALS” CONSTRUCTION WOMENS’ seminar on March 8, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the National Public Library.

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to grow and develop, the need for skilled professionals in all aspects of construction will increase. Increasing the number of women in the construction field is a positive change for both businesses and individuals.

The seminar will look at

The educational and professional journeys of experienced professional women

Challenges and highlights of careers in construction

Answers to questions about women in construction in 2023

Aecon is also featuring the “Women in Construction” exhibit, located in the reference room at the National Public Library.

It features interactive ways for children of all ages to learn about construction careers. Local school groups are also invited to see the exhibit .The exhibit is open to the public until Saturday, March 18.