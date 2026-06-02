Afreximbank deepens commitment to Bahamas economic progress

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) held a high-level roadshow in Nassau, The Bahamas, on 29 May, aimed at deepening engagement with key stakeholders and businesses across the government, the private sector, and financial institutions across the country.

Organised as part of the Bank’s broad strategy to strengthen trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean, the roadshow which took place under the theme “Investing in progress through the implementation of the Afreximbank mandate in The Bahamas” built on the current achievements between the Bank and The Bahamas to explore more opportunities for shared prosperity.

The roadshow follows an approval by the Board of Directors of Afreximbank of a financing facility of up to US$ 5-billion for the Caribbean region, including The Bahamas. This approval signals Afreximbank’s commitment to advancing the objectives of the Global Africa agenda by strengthening commercial and financial ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

The event was officiated by the Honourable Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas and well attended by the business community in The Bahamas, provided a platform for Afreximbank to showcase its suite of financing, advisory and trade facilitation solutions available to businesses and institutions in The Bahamas and to foster stronger institutional partnerships.

Speaking at the roadshow, the Prime Minister said: “Economic growth must translate into broader economic participation, ensuring that more Bahamians have the chance to build businesses, create jobs, and share in the country’s progress. We have made some progress in this area, but continuing to strengthen access to capital through institutions such as the Afreximbank is an important part of our ongoing efforts.”

“This roadshow also reminds us of the importance of regional and international cooperation at a time when many economies are navigating uncertainty,” he added.

While making his opening remarks, Mr. Ihejirika said: “In less than three years of operations within the CARICOM, Afreximbank has demonstrated a strong commitment to economic development in the region, especially in The Bahamas by supporting key projects across critical sectors. To date, the Bank has facilitated approximately USD 140 million in infrastructure financing through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements, while also extending USD 30 million in support to the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector. These investments underscore Afreximbank’s mandate to drive sustainable growth, enhance economic resilience, and expand opportunities for businesses and communities throughout The Bahamas.”

Other notable speakers who attended the event include Honourable Michael B. Halkitis, Minister of Finance and Honourable Ginger M. Moxey, Minister of Grand Bahama, Mr. Atario Mitchell, President, Bahamas Stripping Group of Companies and Mr. Kino Simmons, Managing Director CAT Island Development Company.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.