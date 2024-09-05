Afreximbank Partners with Caribbean Leaders to Aid Post-Hurricane Rebuilding

Afreximbank extends a hand of support to countries impacted by Hurricane Beryl

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has responded to the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, donating over half a million US dollars to aid disaster relief and rebuilding efforts across Caribbean countries that were hard-hit.

Hurricane Beryl severely devastated the Grenadian islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique as well as several islands in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, including Union Island and Mayreau. It also impacted Saint Lucia and Barbados to a lesser extent.

Mr. Okechukwu Ihejirika, Acting Chief Operating Officer of Afreximbank Caribbean Office delivered a letter of solidarity from Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, to the Prime Ministers of the four nations.

In the letter, Prof. Oramah, pointed out that the impacted nations were part of the 11 Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries that were participating in Afreximbank under a Partnership Treaty entered by, and between Afreximbank and CARICOM Member States. He added that it was only important for the Bank ‘to stand with them at this difficult time’.

“The news of the hurricane’s impact has deeply saddened us, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by that devastating event. However, the strength and resilience of Caribbean people is well-known; we have no doubt that these qualities will shine through during this difficult period,” said President Oramah.

Besides delivering on its trade and development mandate, the Bank also takes proactive steps to help countries deal with global climate and health emergencies, given the rising frequency and intensity of climate and health disasters in Africa and the Caribbean.