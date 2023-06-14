Afreximbank to open regional headquarters in Barbados

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will establish its regional headquarters for the Caribbean and the Americas in Barbados next month, Prime Minister Mia Mottley stated on Tuesday.

“It is a significant signal of confidence that they have chosen us to be that location from which to do the work,” she said of the bank’s choice.

Mottley was on a trip with Frans Timmermans, the European Commission’s Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal.

The African Export-Import Bank, often known as Afreximbank or Banque Africaine d’Import-Export, is a pan-African supranational multilateral financial institution founded in 1993 by the African Development Bank.

