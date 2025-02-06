Aliko Dangote Visits Grenada to Explore Economic Opportunities

ALIKO DANGOTE MAKES FIRST OFFICIAL VISIT TO GRENADA Mr. Aliko Dangote, prominent African businessman and philanthropist, is visiting Grenada for our 51st Anniversary of Independence celebrations.

Mr. Dangote, Chairman and CEO of the Dangote Group, is widely recognized as one of the most influential entrepreneurs globally, with extensive contributions to industrialization, infrastructure, and economic development.

His visit marks a significant moment for Grenada as the nation explores opportunities for economic collaboration and investment. It aims to highlight Grenada’s growing ties with the African continent and our efforts to strengthen economic and cultural connections.

During his time in Grenada, Mr. Dangote will engage in discussions with government officials and business leaders and deliver the keynote address at this year’s Independence celebration at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.

Key Highlights:

• Inaugural Fireside Chat on Thursday, February 6, 2025—Featuring Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell in conversation with Aliko Dangote. This discussion will focus on leadership, business, and entrepreneurship.

• Independence Day Address—Aliko Dangote will be the featured speaker at Grenada’s Independence celebrations on February 7, 2025.

• AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2025 (ACTIF) Announcement

“We are delighted to host Mr. Aliko Dangote in Grenada,” said Hon. Dickon Mitchell. “His business acumen and commitment to economic transformation are globally recognised, and We look forward to meaningful discussions that could lead to mutually beneficial partnerships.”