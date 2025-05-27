After 24 years, it’s time for Ralph to go

If you were born in the 2000s, there are a few people that we could say we have known for most of our lives—not because we are personally close to them, but because they have held a grip on political power since we were children. The Honourable Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is one such individual. He is a well-known figure in the political landscape of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and across the Caribbean. With over 50 years of political involvement and 24 of those spent consecutively as Prime Minister, he is, without question, one of the most enduring political figures in our modern history.

The upcoming general elections are expected later this year, around November or December as is customary. At the age of 78, Dr. Gonsalves is once again leading the Unity Labour Party into what they hope will be a historic sixth consecutive term in office. But while his age may be a point of concern for some, that is not the core of the argument here. If we were to focus solely on age, then we would also need to address the ages of those on the other side of the political aisle. For instance, the opposition leader, Honourable Dr. Godwin Friday, is 65 years old, and his deputy, Honourable St. Clair Leacock, is 73. Clearly, the conversation around leadership in our country goes beyond age.

The real issue is about setting the right precedent.

When one individual remains in leadership for too long, it can have a discouraging effect across the public and political spheres. It sends a message that no matter how hard you work or how qualified you become, the top leadership positions are not within reach. It creates a system where upward mobility feels limited or even impossible. As a result, many capable people within the public service and wider society may feel demotivated, uninterested in pursuing further qualifications, or disengaged from national development. This is especially troubling in a country where our human capital is one of our most important assets.

Sometimes, what it takes is for a leader to lead by example. Leadership should not be about occupying a position indefinitely. It should be about knowing when it is time to pass the baton. After 24 years at the helm, it is time for Dr. Gonsalves to consider stepping aside. That is not an attack or a dismissal of his contributions. In fact, it is because of those very contributions that this moment is so important. A true statesman does not just build a legacy—he also creates space for others to carry it forward.

Let it be clear: this is not a call for a change in government. Rather, it is a call for a change in leadership. The two are not the same. It is entirely possible for a party to continue in government with a new leader who brings fresh energy, a new perspective, and a renewed connection with the people. Leadership renewal is a healthy part of democratic life. It keeps parties dynamic, ideas fresh, and the population engaged.

We must also consider the example we are setting for the next generation. When young people see the same individuals in power year after year, they may begin to think that leadership is only for a select few. That it is reserved for those who were there from the beginning or for those with certain family ties. This is not the type of democracy we should be promoting. Leadership must be accessible, earned through merit, and passed on with dignity when the time is right.

If we truly believe in people-centered development, we must ensure that leadership reflects the needs, ideas, and dreams of all generations. This means making room for emerging voices, encouraging upward mobility, and creating an environment where people feel inspired to serve and lead.

Twenty-four years is a long time in any leadership role. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has served this country with distinction, but the time has come for him to pass the torch. This moment is not just about one man—it is about the future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It is about ensuring that we do not just preserve power, but that we build a system that encourages participation, inclusion, and growth.

Let us not wait until history makes this decision for us. Let us make it for ourselves, with wisdom, respect, and a clear vision for the future. The time has come.