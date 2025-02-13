Agostini’s Rebrands, Simplifies Identity After Shareholder Vote

Agostini’s Limited today secured a name change to Agostini Limited following a meeting of its shareholders. The Group also revealed a new logo and brand identity, inclusive of name changes to companies across the three main sectors of its operations – Consumer Products, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, and Energy and Industrial.

As a regional group with operations in 10 markets, clients in over 30 countries and 3,500 employees, the Group’s operations have traditionally been conducted through more than 20 companies, each with a different name and logo.

Speaking of the rebranding exercise, Group CEO Barry Davis said, “This rebrand is about strengthening our position for future growth, reinforcing our collective identity, and ensuring that our employees, customers, and partners see us and our joint business ventures as part of a larger, connected, and sustainable organization. As we approach our 100-year anniversary, it is important that we present ourselves in a manner that reflects the way we have always operated – as a strong, unified distribution partner providing a simple yet powerful gateway to the wider region.”

The new Agostini logo features four blue leaf-like shapes, representing its employees, partners, customers, and communities. They come together to create a spark of innovation and growth—the driving force behind Agostini. The blue colour symbolises trust and stability.

Businesses operating in the Consumer Product category and managed through the Group’s joint venture with Goddard Enterprises of Barbados will all include the name Acado alongside the new logo in a warm orange.

Companies in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare sector will include the name of the Group’s most recent pharmaceutical acquisition, Aventa, with a vibrant green version of the logo.

Energy and Industrial companies will update their branding to align with the new identity alongside the Group’s logo in a cool blue. Agostini Building Solutions will now be known as Agostini Solutions Plus.

Well-established, consumer-facing brands with strong recognition throughout the region, including SuperPharm (Trinidad), Collins Pharmacy (Barbados), CK’s SuperValu (Grenada) and Chinook, will remain unchanged.

Companies in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados will have their name changes take effect from February 17, 2025. Name changes in other territories will go into effect as regulatory approvals are granted in those markets. (Peter and Company, became Acado St Lucia on Friday 7 February 2025.)

This new chapter of the Agostini Group underscores its regional presence and the value of strong partnerships with the common purpose of improving lives through the building of strong, sustainable, and innovative businesses that serve as the benchmark for success.

About Acado

Acado embodies the vibrant spirit of Caribbean commerce and community. It is a symbol of the warmth of our region and a commitment to excellence. Like the vendors who engage in rich, colourful conversations with their customers, we are committed to bringing people and products together across the region.

The name Acado comes from our “can-do attitude,” which has allowed companies within this sector to reach across the Caribbean with our products. It also connects us to our core, our markets (Mercatus and Mercado are the Latin and Spanish words for market).

As Acado, we are more than just a business. We are a staple and an experience. Our brands create moments of delight and satisfaction, adding value to the everyday experiences of our customers.