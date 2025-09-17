Agricultural tools distributed to schools across SVG

A handing over ceremony of agricultural tools, equipment and seedlings were distributed to schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to enhance the production and productivity of school gardens.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Transformation Unit and the Agricultural Input Warehouse Ltd collaborated on this initiative to support their respected school gardening programs.

Beforehand, Mr. Rodwell Charles, Agricultural Assistant of the Ministry of Agriculture and Mr. Leymahrr Campbell, Field Extension Officer of the Agricultural Input Warehouse assessed schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to supply them with the necessary agricultural tools and support required.

At the distribution ceremony, a number of students representing their schools were in attendance. Welcoming remarks were delivered by Mrs. Shawna Shallow, Accountant of the Agricultural Input Warehouse, along with a feature address done by Ms. Sharen Bascombe, Financial Controller and Human Resource Manager of the Agricultural Input Warehouse.

Mr. Renato Gumbs, Chief Agricultural Officer of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour shared remarks on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture, and the vote of thanks was done by Mr. Rodwell Charles, Agricultural Assistant. This activity took place at the Agricultural Input Warehouse premises.

The distribution of agricultural items to schools will be an annual activity on behalf of the Agricultural Input Warehouse Ltd.