AgroALBA Agricultural Fair to Debut in Venezuela

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) hosts the first edition of its international agricultural fair AgroALBA in Venezuela on June 5 and 6.

This international exhibition was proposed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during the 24th ALBA-TCP Summit of Heads of State and Government, held in Caracas in December 2024.

All 10 ALBA-TCP member countries will participate in the fair, joined by representatives and investors from Europe, Africa and Latin America. AgroALBA 2025 will seek to implement concrete actions to harness the agricultural potential of Venezuela and other countries in this Latin American and Caribbean bloc.

“The integration we are promoting seeks to highlight and recognize the agroecological capacities of each nation, thus strengthening our resilience in the face of tariff wars and unilateral coercive measures,” Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil said.

The Bolivarian diplomat also emphasized the importance of producing, investing and creating a Latin American “shield for food security and sovereignty.” He noted that countries such as Cuba, Bolivia and Nicaragua have strong human capabilities for applying science & tech in support of food production.

“We are going to turn this integration mechanism into a powerful system for the production of food and other non-food goods, such as textiles,” Gil said.

Venezuelan Agriculture Minister Julio Leon also highlighted that AgroALBA represents “a unique opportunity to join forces and consolidate an efficient and sustainable production model.”

As part of the two-day agenda, AgroALBA will include meetings and informational talks with ministers from various productive sectors, said ALBA-TCP Secretary Jorge Arreaza.