The Alternative Holistic & Organic Co-operative Society LTD (AHOCS) and CannaSVG, a company specialising in large-scale cultivation and high-quality medical cannabis products, are organising the first-ever ‘Cannabis Cup’ in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

This event aims to provide traditional farmers in SVG with a platform to demonstrate their expertise in marijuana cultivation will take place on December 10 at Pier 1.

According to the organisers, the tournament will encompass various categories in which participants may register, along with a range of accolades that may be attained based on the quality of their cannabis products.

The classification encompasses indica, sativa, and hybrid cultivars, with hashish (a resinous substance derived from the cannabis plant). The accolades will be conferred upon the finest flower specimens based on their visual aesthetics (referred to as “best buds”), olfactory characteristics (referred to as “best aroma”), gustatory qualities (referred to as “best taste”), and psychoactive potency (referred to as “best high”).

The event will showcase a diverse range of THC cannabis products, which will be made available for consumption only to licenced users within a designated lounge area.

AHOCS also aims to facilitate the expansion of the marijuana market by advocating for its sale in various locations.

The president of AHOCS is Conley Rose. Other members are Utamu ‘Bongo Prime’ Rose, Josiah Cuffy, and Taffarel Thompson.