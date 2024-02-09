AHOCS-SVG overlooked for FAO agro-processing equipment distribution

AHOCS-SVG was established on March 1st, 2019 as a fully functional and legally registered cooperative under the government cooperative division.

On Friday, January 26, 2024, six groups received agro-processing equipment to help boost local productivity.

The project was funded by the FAO and the United Nations through the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Ministry of National Mobilisation.

Approximately nine months ago, the FAO sent a messenger to our cooperative office requesting a list of agro-processing machinery that our cooperative requires to aid in agro-processing.

We put forward the information as requested.

On January 26, 2024, the headlines caught our attention:

“Six groups receive agro-processing equipment to help boost local production.”.

We are simply shocked and surprised that we were not included in this programme.

We are happy for these cooperatives who receive assistance and wish them the best in their endeavors.

However, based on our AHOCS-SVG work as a cooperative, which had to abandon a farm in Georgetown after the La Soufriere eruptions, and our youth entrepreneurship programme in the urban areas, we should have been included and given assistance, given the fact that we have submitted a project to the FAO and held discussions about the need for agro-processing equipment.