Welcome to AIA: A Sign of Overdue Recognition

Eight years following its grand opening on February 14, 2017, the Argyle Airport has now unveiled an official welcome sign.The airport has significantly contributed to the development of St. Vincent & the Grenadines since its inauguration 8 years ago, as noted by AIA.

On Friday, 14 February 2025, the official welcome sign for “Argyle International Airport” was unveiled during the celebration of the airport’s 8th anniversary.

The airport (AIA) features a 9000 ft. long runway and a spacious apron area, accommodating aircraft from twin otters to large commercial jets like the Boeing 747.

The AIA’s construction featured a cargo terminal designed for imports and exports, capable of serving 1.2 million travellers each year.

The airport features advanced landing and navigational aids, including VOR and NDB, as well as a fully illuminated runway, taxiways, and an apron suitable for night operations.