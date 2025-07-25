Argyle International Airport (AIA) has officially terminated the employment of its Security Manager, The St Vincent Times has learned.

A confidential memo dated July 25, obtained by The St Vincent Times and authored by AIA CEO Josette Greaves, formally announced Manger’s departure. “We wish to formally announce that Mr. McNeal Duncan, who has held the position of Security Manager, is no longer associated with our organization,” the memo stated.

Following Duncan’s termination, Deputy Security Manager Rasmin Rogers has been immediately elevated to oversee the Security Department’s operations.

Unspecified Allegations Surface

While the official communication did not disclose specific reasons for Duncan’s termination, sources close to the matter have suggested potential involvement with an undisclosed service operating outside standard customs protocols.

The St Vincent Times will continue to monitor and report on developments related to this significant termination.