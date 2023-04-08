Ain Dubai has suspended operations on Bluewaters Island indefinitely

The world’s largest and tallest Ferris wheel, located on Bluewaters Island in Dubai, has been closed for maintenance since March 2022 and was planned to reopen in the first quarter of 2023.

The attraction, however, will stay closed till further notice, according to the most recent report from Ain Dubai.

The Ferris wheel, which debuted in October 2021, has been shuttered for maintenance since March 2022 and has yet to return.

Unlike previous statements, Ain Dubai has not revealed details about a prospective opening date this time. “Another announcement will be issued once a reopening date has been determined.” “In keeping with our goal to provide guests with an experience unlike any other, we look forward to launching fresh and exciting deals when we re-open Ain Dubai for visitors from across the world,” the update said.

The iconic observation wheel was closed until the end of Ramadan in March 2022, which was later extended until the end of summer, a second extension was announced until Q1 2023, and the final update declared closure till further notice.

The observation wheel is located on Bluewaters Island and stands at a height of 250 meters, making it the highest and largest in the world. The weight of the wheel is the same as four A380 planes.

Ain Dubai was designed to provide 360-degree views of the city’s skyline, with 48 air-conditioned passenger cabins that can accommodate 1,750 guests in one revolution. The attraction is nearly twice as tall as the London Eye.

Source : CW