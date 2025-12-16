Air Antilles certificate suspended following audit

Air Antilles Grounded

The sudden grounding of Air Antilles, a long-standing backbone of inter-island travel in the French Caribbean, has sent shockwaves through regional tourism, business travel, and everyday mobility—once again exposing how fragile Caribbean air connectivity remains.

Following an audit by France’s civil aviation authority (DGAC), Air Antilles’ operating certificate was suspended, forcing the airline to halt all commercial flights with immediate effect.

Regulators cited organizational and documentation deficiencies—not a single dramatic safety incident, but issues serious enough to justify grounding the fleet until compliance is restored.

Founded in the early 2000s as Air Antilles Express, the airline grew into one of the most recognizable regional carriers in the French Caribbean.

Based in Guadeloupe, with its main operational hub at Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport (PTP), Air Antilles specializes in short-haul turboprop services designed for Caribbean geography—short distances, frequent rotations, and essential inter-island links.

For years, Air Antilles served as a connectivity lifeline, linking residents, businesses, and tourists between islands where ferries are often weather-dependent and impractical.

The airline was especially critical for same-day business travel, medical transfers, and high-value tourism flows to destinations such as St. Barthélemy.

However, the airline’s history has been turbulent. After prolonged financial strain, Air Antilles entered liquidation proceedings in 2023, before being relaunched in 2024 under new ownership and management.