Air Antilles permanently grounded amid $69M debt crisis

The Caribbean skies are losing a longtime carrier as the French-Caribbean airline Air Antilles has permanently closed its doors following a massive financial crisis. Much like Spirit Airlines, Air Antilles has ceased all operations, marking an abrupt end to over two decades of providing essential flights between Martinique, Guadeloupe, and other Caribbean islands.

The airline’s downward spiral began in December of last year when the French aviation regulatory agency, the Direction de la Sécurité de l’Aviation Civile (DSAC), revoked its operating license after a failed safety audit.

This revocation crippled the airline’s ability to conduct business, leading to reduced flight routes, lost customers, and an inability to raise the funds needed to rectify the safety issues. With no financial bailout in sight, Air Antilles accumulated a staggering debt of over $69 million.

Facing immense liabilities, a lack of investment, and stiff competition from larger carriers, a recovery plan became completely impossible. On April 27, the Commercial Court of Pointe-à-Pitré of Guadeloupe ordered the airline to liquidate, and the airline subsequently filed to close permanently on May 11.

The collapse of Air Antilles will have a profound impact on Caribbean air travel. Both local residents and tourists visiting the French Caribbean will now face limited flight options, as the airline previously provided critical connections not only between the islands but also to major international hubs like Miami, New York, and Paris