Air Canada Boosts Grenada Flights to Meet Summer Demand

Air Canada Introduces Second Weekly Service For Summer Travel

St. George, Grenada – 29, April 2025 – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to announce expanded seasonal non-stop service from Air Canada between Toronto and Grenada, with the addition of a second weekly flight starting June 2. The new Monday service will complement the existing Sunday flight and run through August 31, perfectly timed for peak summer travel and providing greater flexibility for Canadian travellers eager to experience Spicemas.

The flight schedule is as follows

Toronto to Grenada: Departs 9:15 a.m. | Arrives 2:35 p.m.

Grenada to Toronto: Departs 3:35 p.m. | Arrives 9:25 p.m.

“Canada remains one of our most important source markets, and we’re pleased to see this expanded service from Air Canada,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “In the face of potential softening demand out of the U.S and broader economic uncertainty, it is imperative that we respond decisively by strengthening our position in markets that demonstrate resilience and strong outbound potential. Canadian travelers buoyed by a favourable exchange rate and growing interest in authentic, off-the-beaten-path destinations are showing strong booking momentum for the summer. Their tendency for longer stays and deeper community engagement provides outsized economic value across our tourism value chain. This expansion is a strategic move to diversify risk and reinforce the long-term sustainability of Grenada’s tourism industry.”

“With additional flights between our two countries, we’re excited to enhance our vacation package offerings to Grenada this summer and continue supporting travel to the Caribbean,” said Nino Montagnese, Vice President at Air Canada Vacations. “The added frequency provides travelers with greater flexibility and more opportunities to explore everything Grenada has to offer from its pristine beaches to its vibrant culture and cuisine.”