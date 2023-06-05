When Air Canada resumes service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on November 1, 2023, it will increase the number of flights to the island.

On May 26, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves announced that Air Canada will expand the frequency of flights to SVG from twice weekly to four times weekly.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 would be used on the flight number AC 1339 from Pearson International Airport.

Economy class flights typically cost around CAD $544, while business class flights can cost up to CAD 1659.

During the winter season, from November to April or May, Air Canada serves St. Vincent and the Grenadines.