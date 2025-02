An Air Canada Airbus 319 made a safe emergency landing at VC Bird International Airport on Thursday night due to a landing gear issue. The plane, carrying 120 passengers, landed at 10:34 PM after jettisoning fuel and received the all-clear at 10:48 PM.

The emergency was declared shortly after takeoff for Toronto.

Earlier on Thursday, an Amerijet cargo plane made an emergency landing just before 11 a.m. because of a flap malfunction.