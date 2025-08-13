Air Canada strike could see SVG flights suspended

In a developing situation that could significantly impact air travel, Air Canada flights to St Vincent and other destinations is facing potential suspension from Thursday.

The airline is now confronting a critical 72-hour strike or lockout notice that could shut down operations as early as August 16.

This potential disruption comes after negotiations between Air Canada and the union representing 10,000 flight attendants have reached an impasse, leaving thousands of travelers uncertain about their travel plans.

In a last-ditch effort to prevent a strike, Air Canada has proposed a comprehensive settlement that includes:

38% total compensation increase over four years

25% increase in the first year

Improvements to ground pay, pensions, and benefits

Enhanced crew rest and work-life balance provisions

The proposed contract would position Air Canada Flight Attendants as the highest-compensated in Canada, covering base pay, incentive awards, pension plans, health benefits, and paid vacation.

Air Canada is already offering full refunds for cancelled flights, which can be processed online or through their mobile app, and is working on alternative travel options. other carriers.

Air Canada strongly advises passengers to:

Check flight status before heading to the airport

Avoid airport travel without a confirmed, operating flight

Remain flexible and prepared for potential changes

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world’s most comprehensive air transportation network.