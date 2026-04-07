Air Canada launches new service from Halifax to Barbados

Barbados Secures New Nonstop Service From Halifax

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) on Monday announced the launch of a new nonstop air service from Halifax on Air Canada, marking a significant milestone for the destination and the first new route established from the market in several years.

The service reflects both the strength of Barbados’ relationship with Air Canada and the success of sustained, strategic efforts to expand access and drive growth.

The new route is the result of more than a year-and-a-half of focused engagement, data-driven planning, and close collaboration with the carrier and key strategic partners, underscoring Barbados’ commitment to building meaningful partnerships that deliver long-term value.

Canada continues to be one of Barbados’ key source markets, with steady growth in visitor arrivals and increasing demand across key regions, including Ontario, Quebec, Western, and Atlantic Canada. This new service not only enhances connectivity but also positions Barbados to further capitalise on that momentum.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, welcomed the announcement and acknowledged the airline’s role in bringing the route to fruition.

“We are extremely pleased to see the introduction of this new service and extend our sincere thanks to Air Canada for its continued confidence in Barbados as a destination, Increasing airlift and improving accessibility to the island remains a key priority of this ministry, and this new route is directly aligned with our overall airlift strategy for the destination. We are continuing to explore other opportunities both in our key source markets and emerging markets to ensure that we are well positioned to stimulate sustainable growth for Barbados,” he stated.

Andrea Franklin, Chief Executive Officer of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., highlighted the broader impact of the new service beyond visitor arrivals.

“With this new nonstop service, Barbados continues to strengthen its position within the Canadian market, enhancing ease of travel while reinforcing its reputation as a premier Caribbean destination. The route is expected to drive incremental growth, support tourism stakeholders, and further solidify the island’s long-standing relationship with Canada.”

“This is a defining moment for Barbados in the Canadian market,” said Eusi Skeete, Director, Canada. In the last year we have achieved the highest visitor arrivals from Canada in forty-five years, welcomed expanded capacity on Air Canada from Toronto and increased frequency from Montreal”.

“Over the past 18 months, we have taken a highly strategic and intentional approach to amplifying our presence in Atlantic Canada through engaging trade partners and consumers, strengthening our partnerships with key stakeholders and positioning Barbados as the preferred choice for Atlantic Canadians. This new service is a direct outcome of that work, and it unlocks new opportunities particularly in regions where demand is growing and access has been limited. We will continue to reinforce Barbados as a destination that is not only aspirational but now increasingly more accessible”.

The new service will operate once weekly (Thursdays) effective December 17, 2026, on its 177-seat Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, providing efficient, nonstop access between Halifax and Barbados.