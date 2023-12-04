Air Canada marks 74 years of service to Barbados with samba celebrations

Air Canada celebrates 74 years of service to Barbados

On a warm Saturday afternoon, an Air Canada flight touched down at Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) under the command of Captain Karen Mundell, marking the airline’s 74th year of operations to Barbados.

Air Canada became the first North American airline to offer scheduled service to Barbados on December 3, 1949.

The Canadian High Commissioner to Barbados, Lilian Chatterjee, emphasised the airline’s significant impact on forging human relationships.

Chatterjee, together with Shelly Williams, Chairman of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., and other dignitaries, greeted arriving passengers from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

As the brilliant sounds of Barbadian soca musicians resonated through the GAIA arrival gate, 272 passengers and 10 staff members were treated to a beautiful blend of music, dance, and emotional tokens of thanks from the BTMI.

Chatterjee highlighted her excitement for the future, saying, “The passengers and the High Commission are thrilled, and I can only look forward to 75 with the link between Barbados and Canada.”

Meanwhile, Williams, echoing the Canadian High Commissioner, emphasised the two countries’ strong ties, notably in the aviation sector.

Williams told reporters, “We continue to have a wonderful relationship with Canada and with this airline.”

Williams revealed that the airline identified Barbados as the Eastern Caribbean hub only this summer.

This strategic choice, according to Williams, entailed stopping services in some Eastern Caribbean destinations and rerouting them through Barbados, demonstrating the airline’s unwavering commitment to the island.

Looking ahead, Williams promised an even bigger celebration for the 75th anniversary of Barbados and Air Canada’s enduring aviation alliance in 2024.

Source : Barbados Today