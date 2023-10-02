Air Canada returns to St Vincent on October 30

When Air Canada recommences non-stop flights to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on October 30, flights will be three times weekly.

The airline will fly from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport to the island on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

From December 11, flights will be available four times weekly, with Tuesdays added to the Toronto-St. Vincent route.

These flights will operate until the end of the winter season.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 would be used on the route with flight number AC 1339 from Pearson International Airport.

During the winter season, from November to April, Air Canada serves St. Vincent and the Grenadines.