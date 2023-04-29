Air Canada to begin direct flights from Toronto to Martinique

Martinique Island will finally get direct flights from Toronto later this year with Air Canada, a welcome expansion after 14 years of offering non-stop flights from Montreal.

Martinique is a French island in the Lesser Antilles, boasting world-class beaches, colourful flora, tropical forests, mountains, a vibrant mix of Creole and French cultures, and incredible shopping and culinary experiences.

As of December 16, 2023, Toronto passengers will be able to travel non-stop from Pearson to the “Isle of Flowers” capital Fort-de-France, just in time for the winter. The Airbus A220 has a capacity of 137 seats, with the direct flight lasting 5 hours.

“This connection between The Isle of Flowers and the Canadian economic capital reinforces the presence of Martinique in Canada, which is now our second most important market,” said Martinique’s Tourism Commissioner Bénédicte di Géronimo.

“This is one more opportunity for our Canadian visitors to discover, taste and share the famous ‘joie de vivre’ that inspires us every day.”

Toronto MartiniqueA search for Air Canada’s direct flights from Toronto to Fort-de-France, Martinique on December 16 currently shows they start at $775.