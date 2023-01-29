Air France will begin flights to Cayenne, French Guiana in May

Air France is continuing to expand its Caribbean Regional Network that links overseas French territories, to facilitate travel and exchanges between the countries’ inhabitants. Two Air France Airbus A320s based in Pointe-à-Pitre fly year round between Pointe-à-Pitre, Fort-de-France, Cayenne and Miami, for up to 23 weekly flights.

On May 5, 2023, the airline will introduce a weekly direct flight between Cayenne (French Guiana) and Belém (Brazil). The flight will take off from Pointe-à-Pitre and fly to Fort-de-France, Cayenne and then Belem, allowing customers from Guadeloupe and Martinique to also travel to Brazil without having to make a connection. The flight will be on an Airbus A320 with a capacity of 168 seats (12 in Business, 156 in Economy) and equipped with Wi-Fi.

Flight schedules (local times):

AF602: Leaves Cayenne at 15:40, arrives in Belém at 17:15, on Fridays

AF603: Leaves Belém at 09:35, arrives in Cayenne at 11:10, on Saturdays

Bookings will open on Monday January 23, 2023 at airfrance.fr or through a travel agent.

Belém, the city of mango trees

Capital city of the state of Pará, Belém is strategically located at the mouth of the Amazon and near the Atlantic Ocean. It is the second most populous city in northern Brazil and is renowned for its mango trees and the Mercado Ver-o-Peso, one of the largest open-air markets in Latin America since 1625. Large 19th century villas dating back to Brazil’s Belle Époque and rubber boom give the city its unique charm.

Scheduling changes to the Pointe-à-Pitre – Miami route

As of March 30, 2023, Air France will also adapt the schedule of its Pointe-à-Pitre – Miami route to allow customers from Fort-de-France and Cayenne to travel to Florida. There will be two weekly flights, also on an Airbus A320 168-seater.

Flight schedules (in local times):

AF616: Leaves Pointe-à-Pitre at 16:30, arrives in Miami at 19:55, on Thursday and Saturdays

AF617: Leaves Miami at 09:55, arrives in Pointe-à-Pitre at 13:10, on Fridays and Sundays

More detailed information about flight times and fares may be found at www.airfrance.com.

The flight schedules herein are subject to change and pending the necessary governmental authorizations. Their rollout will take into account any pandemic measures in effect in the different countries or destinations served.

Before travelling, Air France urges its customers to check the travel restrictions and documents required upon arrival at their destination. For more information, go to airfrance.traveldoc.aero.